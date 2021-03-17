The International Arctic Social Sciences Association takes on the responsability to organize an online workshop from an innovative perspective to understand change and sustainability matters in the Arctic.

This workshop, organized with the support of the International Arctic Science Committee, is the first step ine the preparation of the Arctic Science Summit Week which will be held in person in Tromsø in March 2022. It will take place on March, 20, 15:30 - 18:30 (GMT).

A transdisciplinary approach will be used in order to combine art, science and indigenous knowledge to apprehend the dynamics of sustainability in the Arctic region and the changes happening in the lives on the residents of the North.

List of speakers:

Amanda Boetzkes (University of Guelph, Canada)

Tatiana Degai*> (UNI, USA and Council of Itelmens of Kamchatka ‘Tkhsanom’, Russia)

Jeff Diamanti* (Amsterdam University, Netherlands)

Anna Hoover*> (Native Artist, Alaska, USA)

Оlga Kisseleva (Université de Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, France)

Stanislav Ksenofontov*> (University of Northern Iowa, USA)

Vera Kuklina > (GWU, USA)

Maria Osipova*> (AGIKI, Yakutsk, Russia)

Andrey Petrov (UNI, USA)

Peter Schweitzer, (University of Vienna, Austria)

Laura Siragusa (University of Helsinki, Finland)

Olga Zaslavskaya (independent curator, Russia)

Stanislav Podusenko (Cluster - Virtual Laboratory of Contemporary Art, Russia)

* - Early career scholars,

> - Indigenous scholars/community members