The programme of online workshop on contemporary questions on Sámi education is now published. The workshop will be held on 15-16 April 2021, and the registration is now open.

The online workshop "Árran (heart, fireplace) - The achievements, advancement and recognition of Sámi education" will be held on 15-16 April 2021. On 15 April the workshop will be at 9.00-14.30 (UTC +3), and on 16 April it will be at 9.00-11.45 (UTC +3).

The registration to the workshop is now open. We welcome researchers, teacher educators, policy makers, students and all who are interested to join the workshop. The registration is free of charge. You can register to the workshop here.

Workshop programme

The workshop will discuss practical questions of contemporary Sámi education through keynotes, short presentations, roundtable discussion and open discussions. On first workshop day, the keynote given by Dr Rauna Rahko-Ravantti will cover the philosophical starting points of Sámi education based on her doctoral study about Sámi teachers. Researcher Hanna Helander will present the current practices of Sámi education in Finland and the development needs based on research and project about Sámi language distance education. In addition, panel of Sámi education experts will discuss about present challenges, key ideas and future challenges about Sámi education through short presentations and roundtable discussion led by Dr Erika Sarivaara. Finally, open discussion between all workshop participants, facilitated by Research Professor Rauna Kuokkanen, will identify the research needs of Sámi education. Second day will cover keynotes by Dr Inker-Anni Linkola-Aikio and Professor Huia Jahnke from New Zealand. Linkola-Aikio will discuss about infrastructure and partner that research archive can serve in education. Jahnke will be presenting the best practices of Maori education. The second day will end with open discussion.

The workshop is organised by project Indigenous Pedagogy in Teacher Education (IPED), funded by NOS-HS workshop grant, Academy of Finland. The workshop is hosted by University of Lapland. The workshop is second part in series of three workshops. Read more about the first workshop, held in November 2020.

Full workshop programme, introductions of the speakers and more information are available on the workshop website.

The workshop is part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education.