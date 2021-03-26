Presentation "Artic polar vortex and its impact on weather and climate" was presented by Sergey M. Khaykin in the network webinar on 18 March 2021. Webinar recording is now available.

Sergey M. Khaykin from LATMOS laboratory and Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines presented a webinar named "Artic polar vortex and its impact on weather and climate".

The webinar was interesting and gave a deep insight into the understanding of the role of polar vortex as a driver of the weather and climate. The presentation was successful and created fruitful discussion with the participants.



The webinar's recording is available in UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education YouTube channel for open access. The recording, as well as all the previous network webinar recordings can be found in Resource Center.



The webinar is a joint activity of UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education and UNESCO/UNITWIN Network on Teacher Education.