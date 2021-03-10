Natalia will be responsible for maintaining and updating member profiles and Study Catalogue, developing member engagement and communications tools, managing UArctic social media and news, and creating promotional content.

Originally from Saint Petersburg, Russia, Natalia graduated from the Saint Petersburg State University with a Bachelor's degree in linguistics and a specialization in teaching Russian to foreigners. Natalia moved to Finland in 2016 to pursue a Master's degree in Media Education with a minor in English Language Use and Culture with the University of Lapland. Before joining the UArctic team, she worked as a media marketing manager and a news reporter while occasionally collaborating with the University of Lapland for marketing projects. She has also been an ambassador of the university and a tutor for international students. Natalia has been curious and passionate about the matters of the Arctic region for a long time now and she sees this career development as a combination of her professional and personal interests. In her free time, Natalia enjoys cooking, watching the Criterion Collection movies, and working on her PhD dissertation about older people and online dating literacy.

To contact Natalia click here.