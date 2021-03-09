The Finnish-Russian researcher Daria Gritsenko was awarded by the Norwegian prize for her outstanding work which links mutiple fields of studies, such as social sciences, political sciences, as well as environmental and digital humanities studies.

The Nils Klim Prize, rewarding every year a Nordic researcher under the age of 35 whose work has had a significant impact on the fields of social sciences, humanities, theology or laws.

Through her study of the intersection between political sciences, environmental studies and digital humanities, Daria Grisenko uses an innovative point of view to understand contemporary stakes.

Her background, which includes degrees from Germany, Finland as well as Russia, provides her with a very diverse field of expertise, from Arctic Studies to maritime transportation or energy and sustainability.

Recently, as an assistant professor at the University of Helsinki, she has been focused on governance in Russia and the use of Big Data in examining renewable energy. Her already astonishing career is promised to great success thanks to an ambitious and innovative approach.

