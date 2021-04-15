Algoma University and international partners are hosting an online symposium on the Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) Virtual Exchange Project on May 5th, 2021, at 9:00-10:30 a.m. ET (Toronto) .

The online symposium will cover the Canada-Spain-South Korea COIL project, Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) Virtual Exchange Project, which was funded by the Government of Canada Outbound Student Mobility Pilot.



Higher Education Institutions around the world have had to temporarily pause physical global mobility programs, due to COVID-19, which has been challenging for us all. Despite these challenges, Algoma University and their global partner universities have found a way to continue providing intercultural learning opportunities to our students through COIL.

This online forum will be hosted by Algoma University’s Experiential Learning and International Affairs Department and a panel of faculty presenters from Algoma University(Canada), The Universitat Jaume I (Spain) and Soonchunhyang University(South Korea).

The hosts will share their successes and challenges with embedding COIL into their existing winter courses.

Registration form.

For more information contact Eunjung Riauka.