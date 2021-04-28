The Wilson Center Polar Institute together with the Arctic Domain Awareness Center is organizing an event on Understanding the New Dimensions of Trans-Atlantic Arctic Security on May 7.

The purpose of the discussion is to gain a diversity of views from current and retired military officers who have unique insights on the emerging defense and security environment across the Trans-Atlantic Arctic region.

How serious and in what ways is the rising Great Power Competition affecting the stability of Trans-Atlantic Arctic Security? Importantly, amongst the priorities affecting each NATO/NATO Partner's respective national security interests in the Arctic region, how does Arctic defense and security stack against other competing factors, such as commercial developments and associated rising maritime traffic in the high latitudes or the safety of trans-Atlantic shipping as a result of warming/increased melting of the Greenland Ice sheet?

Join the Wilson Center's Polar Institute and the Arctic Domain Awareness Center on May 7 for a discussion about these questions and trans-Atlantic security in the Arctic.

More information and registration here.