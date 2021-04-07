Rewarding pragmatic approches focusing on reversing the devastating effects of climate change, the Frederik Paulsen Arctic Academic Action Awards are the results of a collaboration between the Arctic Circle and UArctic.

Applicants are invited to propose solutions to improve and reverse the effects of climatic change in one or more of the following categories:

Preventing and reversing climate change through technological developments that can be accomplished through concrete and practical implementation.

Containing and mitigating climate change through concrete actions and plans.

Proposals for regulatory and policy change by way of legislation.

The deadline for nomitaions is June 30, 2021.

The Award winner will be selected by the Award Council. The winner will receive: EUR 100,000 as well as the opportunity to present the winning project at the Award Ceremony, a reception and dinner in their honour and an opportunity to implement the project through the UArctic network.

More information here.