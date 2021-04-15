Northern (Arctic) Federal University">Northern Arctic Federal University (Arkhangelsk, North-West Russia) is hosting the II International PhD School “Russia in the Arctic Dialogue: Local and Global Context” online on 12-20 June, 2021 as a side event of the X International Congress of Arctic Social Sciences (ICASS Х).

The event is aimed at providing young scholars from Arctic and non-Arctic countries with the knowledge about the Russian Arctic strategy and contemporary issues of the Arctic Region in global context. Young scholars will have an opportunity to share their research projects with experts and address a vast scope of current issues of the Arctic within the 5 thematic modules:

Russian Arctic agenda 2035;

Logistics and transport systems in the Arctic;

Environmental challenges and risk management in the Arctic;

Local communities in the changing region environment;

Geopolitics and international relations in the Arctic.

Application deadline: 30th April 2021. The students are kindly asked to fill in the form and upload their CVs and thesis abstracts. More information about the School content is available on the web-page https://narfu.ru/en/studies/arcticschool/

Financing: participation fee is 150 € per person. A limited number of scholarship places are available and will be appointed after registration and the applications assessment.