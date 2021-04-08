Reflecting on the different perceptions of the Arctic region in media and art, this conference will take place on August 11-12, 2021.

Organised by the members and collaborators of the Mediated Arctic Geographies project, which is based at Tampere University and funded by the Academy of Finland, this international conference responds to the recent global interest in the Arctic. How geography is mediated and imagined matters profoundly: there is a world of difference between the figuration of ice as a sublime backdrop in Jeff Orlowski’s climate change documentary Chasing Ice (2011) and the presentation of ice and snow as a life-sustaining sphere in Sheila Watt-Cloutier’s The Right to Be Cold (2015).

Reflections on the role of art and the imagination in shaping, transforming, and contesting ideas about geography, and on the social, political, and environmental consequences of these mediations are invited. In line with the interdisciplinary and collaborative spirit of the Mediated Arctic Geographies project, contributions from a range of fields and disciplines, collaborative presentations, as well as creative presentations at the intersection of art and research are welcome. Proposals for pre-formed panels are also welcome.

In accordance with the general aims of the conference, submissions for 20-minute presentations that may relate to (but need not be limited to) the following areas are invited:

Contemporary Arctic imaginaries and narratives

Circumpolar connections in culture and art

Arctic cinema and visual culture

The poetics of snow and ice

Imaginative cartographies of the Arctic

Specific geospheres (e.g. rivers, coastlines…) in fiction and art

Indigenous figurations of geography in the circumpolar world

Literary and cultural geographies of the Arctic

Territorial vs. non-territorial geographical imaginaries

Arctic remediations of oral culture and storytelling in new media

Western/Southern vs. Indigenous figurations of Arctic geography

Contemporary transformations of historical mediations of the Arctic

Different concepts of geography and space in an Arctic context

The role of the land in Indigenous Arctic literature and artistic practice

Neocolonial imaginaries of the Arctic

Postcolonial and decolonial Arctic imaginaries

Planetarity and circumpolarity

The deadline for the submission of abstracts is May 31, 2021.

Read more here.