Institute of Mathematics and Information Science M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University , Regional Scientific and Educational Mathematical Center "Far Eastern Center for Mathematical Research" (RSEMC FECMR) are holding an online format All-Russian Student Olympiad (ARSO) with international participation on April 26-30 2021.

Students of universities studying in all academic areas are invited to participate in the Olympiad. The results of the Olympiad will be summed up in the following nominations:

absolute - among all participants;

among students of junior courses (1-2 years of bachelor's degree);

among senior courses;

team (according to the three best results of representatives of one university).

There is no registration fee for participation in the Olympiad.

Participants of the ARSO must be registered on the NEFU website no later than April 22, 2021. Registration form.

Official languages: Russian and English.

For more information see Student Olympiad in Mathematics with International Participation (PDF).

For more information contact Secretary of the Organizing Committee, Academic Secretary of NEFU Sharin Evgeny Fedorovich; International relations office.