Biodiverse Anthropocenes is a Research Programme of the University of Oulu supported by the Academy of Finland PROFI6 funding (2021-2026). This innovative and transdisciplinary research initiative brings together scholars from across the social and natural sciences to collaboratively investigate the biodiversity loss currently threatening multi-species well-being and planetary sustainability, and to generate future-oriented solutions both in the Arctic and around the planet.

Biodiverse Anthropocenes is delighted to invite everyone to attend its official launch on 28 April from 10am to 12.30pm. The launch event is arranged in two sessions. In the first session, selected members of the programme will give online talks, where they present their current research and how it is linked to Biodiverse Anthropocenes. In the second session, an in-situ roundtable discussion among management group members will take place to discuss future plans. The launch event will be streamed live.

Preliminary programme:

10.00-10.15 Opening words and introduction of Biodiverse Anthropocenes by Marko Mutanen, Senior Curator, Ecology and Genetics

10.15-11.15 Five 15-minute talks (online)

- Pauliina Rautio, Senior Research Fellow (Adj. Professor), Education

- Sami Kivelä, Academy Research Fellow, Evolutionary Ecology

- Anna-Kaisa Salmi, Associate Professor, Zooarcheology

- Jouni Jaakkola, Professor, Public Health

11.15-12.15 Roundtable discussion (in person)

- Esa Ruuskanen, Senior Research Fellow, Environmental Humanities

- Elina Lehtomäki, Professor, Education

- Vesa-Pekka Herva, Professor, Archaeology

- Heikki Helanterä, Evolutionary Biology

Interviewed by: Laura Siragusa, PhD, Anthropology

12.15-12.30 Final remarks by Roger Norum, Docent and University Lecturer, Anthropology