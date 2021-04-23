The Department of Arctic Technology together with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), is now seeking a PhD student to focus on meteorological processes important for renewable energy, in particular connected to wind and solar energy. The successful candidate will be involved in ongoing and new projects around Longyearbyen and other locations in Svalbard, and will work together with local partner organizations, some of whom are investigating business opportunities within green energy in other Arctic regions. Further, through NTNU the PhD student will be involved in other international collaboration with industry and institutions outside Svalbard. Observational data of meteorological parameters from masts and towers, as well as radiation measurements are to be used in the project and the studies may also include numerical modeling, reanalysis of data, and machine learning.

Applicants must have a strong academic background with a MSc in meteorology, environmental/energy engineering, applied mathematics, applied physics, mechanics, structural engineering (dynamics), or a related subject directly relevant. Candidates in the finalization phase of their master thesis work may be considered if they can document that they are particularly suitable for this position. Knowledge of renewable energy meteorology, as well as boundary layer meteorology in cold climates is an advantage, and general knowledge of renewable hybrid energy systems is required. Experience of field work, especially in cold climates, and working with observational and numerical model data is an advantage. Additionally, scientific writing, including authorship of scientific publications is beneficial.

Applicants must be able to work independently, in a structured manner, and demonstrate good collaborative skills. The applicant must be proficient in both written and spoken English and, due to local Norwegian company cooperation partners, it is considered a major strength if the candidate is fluent in a Scandinavian language to enable efficient collaboration. The successful candidate will be subject to a security control.

Application deadline: 1 June 2021

