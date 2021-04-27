Organizers invite registration for their upcoming Virtual Water Gallery Launch. This event will take place Thursday, 29 April 2021 at 8:30 a.m. AKDT.
Join for the launch of the Virtual Water Gallery featuring artworks created in conversation between artists, water experts, knowledge keepers, and the public to co-explore water challenges.
This event will include live French interpretation.
The Virtual Water Gallery is funded by the Global Water Futures program.
To register, go to:
Event registration webpage
For questions, contact:
Stacey Dumanski
Email: stacey.dumanski@usask.ca
Phone: 306-966-6661