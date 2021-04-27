The workshop was organised online the 22 and the 23 April, bringing successfully together the project researchers, teachers and the advisory board reflecting and discussing the current findings and future visions.

The first workshop day presented each country’s current situations with inspiring findings and interactive videos and presentations with researchers and teachers. The discussions highlighted children’s voice and story introducing useful practices, newly found innovations and land-based teaching approaches. Teachers observations and their experiences with children gave deeper understanding of the practices and discoveries, thereafter the following day continued with the researchers and the advisory board’s discussions and began a reflective comparison between the counties and future developments.

The workshop was successful and the project is working progressively forward despite of the ongoing pandemic situation.

The project is funded by Trans-Atlantic Platform Social Innovation call, by three funding organisations: Academy of Finland, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and UK Research and Innovation (ESRC). Project period is 1/2020-2/2022. The project is part of activities of UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education. The project partners are University of Lapland, Finland (project leader), Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada and Leeds Beckett University, UK.

To find further information about the ADVOST, please visit the project website.

Text written by Titta Myllyniemi.