The University of Alaska Anchorage recently published an article, written by Catalina Myers, bringing Art and Painting professor Thomas Chung to the spotlight.

The winner of this year's annual photo contest about Arctic Polarities had the opportunity to explain his approach and what inspires him. From his passion for decolonization and the elevation of non-western people and worldviews to his reliance on luck, Thomas Chung addresses his unique perception of art.

He moreover describes what drew him in to Alaska and we he thrills in indigenous communities.

