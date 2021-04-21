Registration is now open for the webinar ' European Perspectives on the Arctic Science Ministerial Process ', to be held 10:00-11:30 CEST on Wednesday 28th April. The webinar is organised jointly by the European Polar Board and EU-PolarNet 2 .

Since being initiated in 2016, Arctic Science Ministerial (ASM) meetings and their associated activities have provided a key, high-level coordinating platform for global research in the Arctic. We are now approaching the 3rd Arctic Science Ministerial (ASM3), due to be held in May 2021, co-organised by Iceland and Japan. The last year has also been influential with many high-level developments within in European polar research community, such as the development of the new EU Arctic policy, the release of the European Polar Research Program, EU-PolarNet 2, the EU Polar Cluster, and the ESA Polar Science Cluster, among many others. This webinar thus aims to explore a European perspective on the ASM process, including underlining developments since ASM2 and contributions to ASM3. The webinar will further explore how existing structures and entities for coordination of polar research in Europe help to facilitate the activities working towards the aims of ASM, nurturing a strong and cohesive European community for Arctic research.

Speakers from a range of European entities working to coordinate different aspects of Arctic science and research will discuss how these initiatives align with ASM objectives in the context of the four ASM3 Themes: Observe, Understand, Respond, and Strengthen.

Programme and confirmed speakers:

Chair: Renuka Badhe, European Polar Board

Welcome and introduction, Renuka Badhe , European Polar Board

, European Polar Board Introduction to the ASM3 process, Lindsay Arthur , ASM3 Organizing Committee, Icelandic Ministry of Education, Science and Culture

, ASM3 Organizing Committee, Icelandic Ministry of Education, Science and Culture The upcoming EU Arctic Policy and Horizon Europe, Ana-Maria Stan , European Commission

, European Commission The European Polar Research Programme, Marie-Noelle Houssais , CNRS

, CNRS Coordinating and codesigning the European Research Area with EU-PolarNet 2 and the EU Polar Cluster, Nicole Biebow , Alfred Wegener Institute

, Alfred Wegener Institute The European Polar Board and 25 years of coordination of polar research, Kirsi Latola , EPB Chair, Thule Institute, University of Oulu

, EPB Chair, Thule Institute, University of Oulu Group discussion and Q&A session

Summary and closing, Renuka Badhe European Polar Board

Registration:

To register for this webinar, please click here. Registration is free and open to all.