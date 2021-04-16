This series of interactive webinars will bring researchers and stakeholders together to explore the problem of marine litter in the Barents Sea. Experts will share information on tools and technologies for mapping and monitoring, ways to identify sources of marine litter, and prospects for international collaboration.

The webinars will also cover action plans to address the marine litter challenge and recommendations from the Arctic Council working groups, and discuss their relevance and application in the Barents Sea region. Participants in the webinars will have opportunities to ask questions and engage in interactive polls.

The webinar is a part of the Barents Sea Leadership on Marine Litter project, led by GRID-Arendal (Norway) in collaboration with NArFU (Arkhangelsk, Russia), the Kola Science Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Apatity, Russia), UN Environment Programme and UArctic, financed by Norway’s Ministry of Climate and Environment.

First episode

The first episode is titled “Marine litter problem in Barents Sea: what do we know about the state and sources, what are the knowledge gaps?”. This episode will focus on the most recent research on what we know about the current status of marine litter in the Barents Region, told by researchers and experts on the field.

Date: 22 April

Time: 14:00 – 15:30 (Moscow time, UTC+3)

Platform: Zoom

Registration: Register in advance here