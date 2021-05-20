You are invited to submit artworks and/or an abstract for the virtual symposium and exhibition "Relate North 2021: Everyday Extremes".

The event is a collaboration between the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Sustainable Arts and Design (ASAD), National Research Tomsk State University, and University of Lapland. This will be the ninth symposium in the series hosted by ASAD. The ASAD network aims to identify and share innovative practices in learning, teaching, research and knowledge exchange in the fields of art, design and visual culture education.

The network promotes cooperation and collaboration between academic institutions and communities with the purpose of working towards a shared understanding of critical issues relevant to people living in the north.

