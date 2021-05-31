The conference is open to all proposals with a significant Canadian focus. Papers and panel proposals from graduate students, professors, independent scholars, and practitioners on all diverse and critical perspectives related to the theme, ‘Canada: Near and Far’ are welcomed. ACSUS encourages panels and papers addressing subjects in the following categories:
- Border Issues, Integration, Trade, and Economics
- Communication and Media Studies
- Critical Cultural Studies
- Energy and the Environment
- Foreign Policy and Defense
- Gender, Identities, Minorities, and Diversity
- History
- Indigenous and Settler Colonial Studies
- International Relations
- Law, the Constitution, and Land Claims
- Literature, Film, Music and the Arts in English
- Literature, Film, Music and the Arts in French
- Philosophy
- Politics and Public Policy
- Quebec Studies and the Francophone Presence in North America
- Teaching of Canada and Education Through Diverse Perspectives
- The North and Arctic Studies Through Diverse Perspectives
- The Role and Responsibilities of ACSUS
Scholars interested in submitting a proposal for the conference should forward an abstract of not more than 300 words (including a working title), along with a brief vitae (2 pages maximum), to www.acsus.org no later than November 1, 2021. Paper presenters must be current ACSUS members in good standing, and submissions from graduate students and exceptional undergraduates are warmly welcomed. Confirmations regarding participation at the conference will be sent out to participants by November 15, 2021. If you have inquiries, kindly send your questions to the ACSUS conference program chair, Dr. Christina Keppie.