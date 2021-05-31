In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Association for Canadian Studies in the United States (ACSUS), the Association will host its 26th biennial conference, March 24-27, 2022 , in Washington, D.C.

The conference is open to all proposals with a significant Canadian focus. Papers and panel proposals from graduate students, professors, independent scholars, and practitioners on all diverse and critical perspectives related to the theme, ‘Canada: Near and Far’ are welcomed. ACSUS encourages panels and papers addressing subjects in the following categories:

Border Issues, Integration, Trade, and Economics

Communication and Media Studies

Critical Cultural Studies

Energy and the Environment

Foreign Policy and Defense

Gender, Identities, Minorities, and Diversity

History

Indigenous and Settler Colonial Studies

International Relations

Law, the Constitution, and Land Claims

Literature, Film, Music and the Arts in English

Literature, Film, Music and the Arts in French

Philosophy

Politics and Public Policy

Quebec Studies and the Francophone Presence in North America

Teaching of Canada and Education Through Diverse Perspectives

The North and Arctic Studies Through Diverse Perspectives

The Role and Responsibilities of ACSUS

Scholars interested in submitting a proposal for the conference should forward an abstract of not more than 300 words (including a working title), along with a brief vitae (2 pages maximum), to www.acsus.org no later than November 1, 2021. Paper presenters must be current ACSUS members in good standing, and submissions from graduate students and exceptional undergraduates are warmly welcomed. Confirmations regarding participation at the conference will be sent out to participants by November 15, 2021. If you have inquiries, kindly send your questions to the ACSUS conference program chair, Dr. Christina Keppie.