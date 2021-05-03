UArctic is searching for motivated and enthusiastic interns for the fall 2021 who are interested in Arctic matters and willing to acquire knowledge of the Northern region; its environment, people and culture. The internship will provide an environment in which the intern can develop, enhance professional working and communication skills, as well as expand networks for the future.

The University of the Arctic (UArctic) is a cooperative network of universities, colleges, research institutes and other organizations concerned with education and research in and about the North. UArctic promotes northern voices in the globalizing world, reflecting common values and interests across all eight Arctic states and among all northern peoples and cultures. UArctic promotes cultural diversity, language plurality and gender equality while highlighting the partnership between the region’s indigenous peoples and other northerners.

Two intern positions are open for the fall 2021: one at the UArctic International Secretariat (at the University of Lapland, Rovaniemi, Finland), and one at the UArctic Thematic Networks and Research Liaison Office (at the University of Oulu, Finland). There is a hope that by fall interns will be able to work in Finland, however the Covid-19 situation will be monitored constantly and possibility of distance internship can be discussed. The internship placements are supported by Danish Agency for Science and Higher Education.

For who?

The internship opportunity is open for student currently being enrolled or recent graduates (less than one year) under UArctic's north2north member institutions in the Kingdom of Denmark:

Denmark

Aalborg University

Aarhus University

Copenhagen Business School

Department of Sociology, Environmental and Business Economics, University of Southern Denmark

Roskilde University

University of Copenhagen

Technical University of Denmark

University College Copenhagen

Faroe Islands

University of the Faroe Islands

Greenland

Ilisimatusarfik / University of Greenland

Perorsaanermik Ilinniarfik / College of Social Education

Greenland Institute of Natural Resources

Successful candidates should have:

excellent written and oral communication skills in English

good ICT and social media skills (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

experience in organizing and promoting events

social skills for working in international and intercultural environment

skills in photography are considered as an asset

understanding and knowledge on Arctic issues

ability to work independently, under leadership and with multiple tasks

Educational background is not the first factor in selection procedure, however understanding of the Arctic issues (human, social, and environment) and knowledge on University of the Arctic are considered an asset. Supervision and tutoring on the new techniques and skills will be provided by UArctic.

Internship at UArctic Thematic Networks Office

University of Oulu/Thule Institute

Environmental Sciences Building

Linnanmaa campus

90014 University of Oulu

Finland

Contact: Vice-President Networks Kirsi Latola

Internship at Thematic Networks Office will be for 4 months (1.9- 31.12.2021).

What are the planned tasks?

Support the Thematic Networks and research liaison activities

Assisting in conference/ seminar/ meeting arrangements and planning (e.g. UArctic Congress in 2022)

Writing news stories about UArctic Thematic Networks and Research area related activities, including interviews for research highlights and stories,

Updating Thematic Networks and Research area websites

Assisting work in University of Oulu Arctic activities



Internship at UArctic International Secretariat

UArctic International Secretariat

Yliopistonkatu 8

96300 Rovaniemi

Finland

Contact: Manager of International Projects Pirkko Pulkkanen (secretariat@uarctic.org)

The UArctic International Secretariat is seeking a well-motivated individual for an internship position for five months (2.8-31.12.2021).

What are the planned tasks?

writing news stories about events and activities in the Arctic

updating the UArctic website, especially UArctic member information and study offerings

maintaining our social media engagement

assisting with promoting UArctic, in particular related to Danish, Greenlandic and Faroese member institutions

assisting with data analysis and updates related to UArctic members and activities

practical preparations of UArctic meetings and reports



When? What? How?

Internship period at UArctic international Secretariat is for 5 months (2.8-31.12.2021),

and at the UArctic Thematic Networks Office for 4 months (1.9-31.12.2021).

Applicant is responsible of finding housing independently during the internship placement and needs to have a valid travel insurance for the duration of internship.

Grant for the one internship: 1 466€/ month plus 500€ will be given to travelling expenses.

Application deadline: May 21, 2021.

Required documents: Application and CV has to be sent to secretariat@uarctic.org

Please indicate clearly, which position you are interested in applying.

Decisions will be communicated by the end of May.