Please join us for the virtual launch event on the Pan-Arctic Report on Gender Equality in the Arctic, hosted by the Wilson Center’s Polar Institute with The Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Iceland, The Icelandic Arctic Council Chairmanship, the Icelandic Arctic Cooperation Network, the Stefansson Arctic Institute, the Directorate of Equality in Iceland, and the Institute of Arctic Studies at Dartmouth. The report provides an overview of gender-related issues in the Arctic, including Law & Governance; Security; Gender and Environment; Migration and Mobility; Indigeneity, Gender, Violence, and Reconciliation; and Empowerment and Fate Control.
The launch event will reflect extensive collaboration between the Arctic Council’s Chairmanship, Sustainable Development Working Group, its Social, Economic and Cultural Expert Group (SECEG), project partners, editorial committee, Indigenous peoples’ associations and experts, Youth Advisory Group, lead authors, contributing authors, reviewers and youth reviewers in the production of the GEAIII report.
The event will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM ET.