As an area of emphasis for Iceland, gender equality was included as one of the priority issues of its Arctic Council Chairmanship program in 2019-2021. Gender Equality in the Arctic (GEA), dating back to 2013, is an international collaborative project intended to raise visibility and understanding of diverse gender topics in the region. A major component of Gender Equality in the Arctic Phase III (GEAIII), launched in 2019, has been the development of a pan-Arctic report to identify priorities and concrete strategies to increase diversity and gender balance in policy- and decision-making processes.

Please join us for the virtual launch event on the Pan-Arctic Report on Gender Equality in the Arctic, hosted by the Wilson Center’s Polar Institute with The Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Iceland, The Icelandic Arctic Council Chairmanship, the Icelandic Arctic Cooperation Network, the Stefansson Arctic Institute, the Directorate of Equality in Iceland, and the Institute of Arctic Studies at Dartmouth. The report provides an overview of gender-related issues in the Arctic, including Law & Governance; Security; Gender and Environment; Migration and Mobility; Indigeneity, Gender, Violence, and Reconciliation; and Empowerment and Fate Control.

The launch event will reflect extensive collaboration between the Arctic Council’s Chairmanship, Sustainable Development Working Group, its Social, Economic and Cultural Expert Group (SECEG), project partners, editorial committee, Indigenous peoples’ associations and experts, Youth Advisory Group, lead authors, contributing authors, reviewers and youth reviewers in the production of the GEAIII report.

The event will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM ET.

