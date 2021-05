Minister Marc Garneau announced on May 20th, on the occasion of the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting, that University Laval will host the Permanent Secretariat of the Sustainable Development Working Group.

INQ is getting ready to welcome the SDWG secretariat in its premises by the fall 2021.

Illustrating the Northern will to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, INQ made the following statement: "The selection of our application is a testament to the strength of our network, the impact of our actions and the quality of our work. Obtaining this secretariat paves the way for numerous international collaborations.".