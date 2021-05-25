Northern (Arctic) Federal University in Arkhangelsk is looking forward to welcoming you at the Online Summer School of the Russian Language and Culture 2021 free of charge on 21 June – 03 July 2021.

Northern (Arctic) Federal University offers you a Russian language course of 48 academic hours delivered by top-ranked experts. The course is well suited for both beginners and more proficient learners of Russian. Masterful combination of grammar, vocabulary and conversation topics will help you acquire basic knowledge or deepen your expertise of the Russian language.

To make your experience even more exciting, NARFU is cooperating with the best museums and speakers to provide interactive virtual tours, lectures and other colorful events.

Upon completion of the course, participants will be awarded an official NARFU certificate to confirm their achievements.

Participation fee: FREE OF CHARGE!

Course highlights:

4 Hours of Russian per Day

Small Groups of 4-6 Students

Grammar, Vocabulary and Cultural Aspects

Interactive Lectures on Russian Culture

Virtual Guided Tours

Online Workshops and Round-Table Discussions

New Acquaintances from All Around the Globe

2 ECTS Certificate

Classes are held via MS TEAMS and ZOOM services (no paid subscription required, detailed instruction for use provided to participants) allowing unlimited access to all necessary course materials.

How to apply:

Submit your application by pressing the Apply Now button on this page; E-mail your ID / passport copy to: international.student@narfu.ru ; Receive confirmation of admission and school schedule within 2 business days after submitting your application; At least two days before the classes start you will receive the information on how to join the classes and get access to the materials.

Please do not hesitate to contact us at: o.borskaya@narfu.ru (Online School Coordinator — Ms. Olga Shchukina) and international.student@narfu.ru (International Office — Ms. Ekaterina Shiman)