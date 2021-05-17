During the second day of the 2021 UArctic Congress a new Institute was officially launched.

The UArctic Læra Institute for Circumpolar Education was established in 2020 to support and strengthen UArctic member capacity to deliver locally appropriate and pedagogically high-quality Circumpolar Studies programmes, without compromising their own academic flexibility.

The Læra Institute will renew and revitalise the UArctic Circumpolar Studies programme, not by updating centrally planned curricula, but by developing and maintaining best-practice educational resources for Circumpolar Studies. The Læra Institute will also help to knit UArctic together as a borderless academic community by hosting workshops for UArctic faculty on Circumpolar Studies teaching and pedagogical innovation, and by convening undergraduate symposia for UArctic students studying the Circumpolar World.

