During its Second Meeting, the Assembly of UArctic elected new board members for the three-year term 2021-2024.
The incoming new Board members are Tore Furevik from the University of Bergen, Norway, Johanna Ikäheimo from Lappset Oy, Finland and Pat Pitney from the University of Alaska, USA. They become members of the Board of UArctic for a three-year term (2021-2024).
UArctic congratulates the newly elected board members and is pleased about the added competence that they bring to the Board of UArctic.
The Assembly also elected Juho Kähkönen from the University of Lapland as Student Representative on the Board for a fixed three-year term 2021-2024.
The full composition of the Board in 2021:
Peter Sköld (Chair), 2019-2022
Elena Kudryashova (Vice-Chair), 2021-2024
Jouko Niinimäki (Vice-Chair), 2019-2022
Mikhail Pogodaev (Member), 2020-2023
Ross A. Virginia (Member), 2021-2024
Gary Kachanoski (Member), 2020-2023
Sergey Aplonov (Member), 2021-2024
Anne Husebekk (Member), 2021-2024
Tore Furevik (Member), 2021-2024
Magnús Gudmundsson (Member), 2019-2022
Robert Sauvé (Member), 2020-2023
Frederik Paulsen (Member), 2020-2023
Pat K. Pitney (Member), 2021-2024
Johanna Ikäheimo (Member), 2021-2024
Laurie-Ann Lines (Student Representative), 2019-2022
Juho Kähkönen (Student Representative), 2021-2024
Giuseppe Amatulli (Student Representative), 2020-2023
Outi Snellman (Secretary)
The Assembly also acknowledged the contributions made by Karen Barnes from Yukon University and Evon Peter from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks as they concluded their term (2018-2021)on the Board, and thanks them for having helped to guide UArctic through an exciting period of transition and development. In addition, Assembly acknowledged and wishes to thank Kamila Faizieva from Industrial University of Tyumen, Russia for her contributions and time as Student Representative on the Board of UArctic (2018-2021).
UArctic welcomed 13 new members to the network, bringing UArctic's total membership to 226:
- Finlandia University
- Fudan University
- Gubkin University - National University of Oil and Gas
- HSE University - National Research University Higher School of
Economics
- Karelia University of Applied Sciences
- Lomonosov Moscow State University
- Molde University College
- Robert Gordon University
- Saskatchewan Polytechnic
- University of Edinburgh
- University of Prince Edward Island
- University of St Andrews
- University of Strathclyde
The Assembly also welcomed seven new Thematic Networks to UArctic:
- Thematic Network on Arctic Indigenous Film, hosted by International Sámi Film Institute ISFI, Norway
- Thematic Network on Arctic Space Hub, hosted by Sodankylä Geophysical Observatory, University of Oulu, Finland
- Thematic Network on Arctic Urban Planning and Design, hosted by UiT, The Arctic University of Norway, Norway
- Thematic Network on Bioregional Planning for Resilient Rural Communities, hosted by University of New England, United States of America
- Thematic Network on Circular Economy, hosted by Lapland University of Applied Sciences, Finland
- Thematic Network on Children in the Arctic, hosted by Ilisimatusarfik / University of Greenland, Greenland
- Thematic Network on Critical Arctic Studies, hosted by Arctic Centre, University of Lapland, Finland