During the Second Meeting of the Assembly of UArctic on Friday 14, 2021, the Assembly of UArctic elected new board members for the three-year term 2021-2024.

The incoming new Board members are Tore Furevik from the University of Bergen, Norway, Johanna Ikäheimo from Lappset Oy, Finland and Pat Pitney from the University of Alaska, USA. They become members of the Board of UArctic for a three-year term (2021-2024).

UArctic congratulates the newly elected board members and is pleased about the added competence that they bring to the Board of UArctic.

The Assembly also elected Juho Kähkönen from the University of Lapland as Student Representative on the Board for a fixed three-year term 2021-2024.

The full composition of the Board in 2021:

Peter Sköld (Chair)

Elena Kudryashova (Vice-Chair)

Jouko Niinimäki (Vice-Chair)

Mikhail Pogodaev (Member)

Ross A. Virginia (Member)

Gary Kachanoski (Member)

Sergey Aplonov (Member)

Anne Husebekk (Member)

Tore Furevik (Member)

Magnús Gudmundsson (Member)

Robert Sauvé (Member)

Frederik Paulsen (Member)

Pat K. Pitney (Member)

Johanna Ikäheimo (Member)

Laurie-Ann Lines (Student Representative)

Juho Kähkönen (Student Representative)

Giuseppe Amatulli (Student Representative)

Outi Snellman (Secretary)

The Assembly also acknowledged the contributions made by Karen Barnes from Yukon University and Evon Peter from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks as they concluded their term (2018-2021)on the Board, and thanks them for having helped to guide UArctic through an exciting period of transition and development. In addition, Assembly acknowledged and wishes to thank Kamila Faizieva from Industrial University of Tyumen, Russia for her contributions and time as Student Representative on the Board of UArctic (2018-2021).

The Assembly joined the Board in extending UArctic’s deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lene Kielsen Holm, former member of the Board, as well as to her colleagues at the Greenlandic Climate Research Centre, and the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources.