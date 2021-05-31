Lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Science Diplomacy , Professor Paul Berkman was appointed by The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board to benefit from a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Award to Norway for 2021-22.

Pr. Berkman will be conducting research and teaching at UiT The Arctic University of Norway on the topic of Science Diplomacy and Informed Decisionmaking for Arctic Ocean Sustainability. With developing the connections between Norway and the United States as one of his goals, Pr. Berkman will contribute to the elaboration of a network between policy-makers and scholars in order to move towards a sustainable development of the Arctic Ocean.

Associate fellow at the United Nation Institute for Training and Research and Faculty Associate at Harvard Law School, Paul Berkman has been involved with UArctic for many years.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the Fulbright Program is supported by the US' government and partner countries, and has supported laureats of various prestigious awards such as the Nobel Prize or the Pulitzer prize.