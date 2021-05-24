The report was published in tandem with the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting held in Reykjavík 19. – 20. May . Gender equality has been one of Iceland´s priorities during its Arctic Council Chairmanship 2019-2021, under the theme People and Communities. The report is a part of an international project under the Arctic Council Sustainable Development Group on Gender Equality in the Arctic (GEA).

The report provides an overview of gender-related issues in the Arctic, including Law & Governance; Security; Gender and Environment; Migration and Mobility; Indigeneity, Gender, Violence, and Reconciliation; and Empowerment and Fate Control. It contributes to identifying gaps in knowledge when it comes to gender in the region and provides three recommendations specifically for the Arctic Council in addition to almost 70 policy relevant highlights.



Key findings include the need for mainstreaming and gender-based analysis as necessary strategies for promoting and ensuring gender equality, including in social and economic development, and the need for better gender, sex and ethnically disaggregated data. Consistent and comparable data is the very foundation for understanding realities and inequalities across regions, countries, sectors, genders, and peoples. It is crucial for meaningful research and providing policymakers and decisionmakers with the knowledge and capacity to develop well-informed policies. The highlights are relevant for multiple audiences, including Arctic states, the Arctic Council and its working groups, policy makers, private industry, the research community, and the public.

Read the full report here.