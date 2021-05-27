UArctic is organizing a UArctic Rectors Meeting hosted by The University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ), France, an Associate member of the University of Paris-Saclay, on December 6, 2021 in Versailles, France.

The meeting is open for the senior leadership of UArctic higher education members. Discussions will on France and Russia's preparations of the Arctic Science Ministerial (ASM4) as well as the internationalization of studies in an Arctic context, including the challenges of HEI mergers and constructing joint degree programs.

The list of speakers includes high level speakers from the EU Commission, the International Association of Universities as well as the French government. In addition, various UArctic member university leaders will be participating in panel discussions on the above topics. All participants will in addition have an opportunity to participate in a private tour of the Versailles Castle and mingle over dinner in the Versailles Town Hall.

Save the date in your calendars; registration details will be available in August and will be sent to all UArctic higher education member leadership.