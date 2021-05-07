In this set of videos, you’ll get to know the leads of some of our Thematic Networks focusing on education in the North.

Northern Research Forum (UArctic Institute) from UArctic on Vimeo.

Gunnar Már Gunnarsson (University of Akureyri) is the head of the Norther Research Forum. He explains how he gets inspired by the North and Northern peoples in his teachings and why thinking specifically about the Arctic can strengthen communities and bring them forward.

Thematic Network on the Model Arctic Council from UArctic on Vimeo.

Brandon Boylan and Tyler Kirk (University of Alaska Fairbanks) are the leads of the UArctic Thematic Network on the Model Arctic Council. Learn where their passion for the Arctic come from and why they believe UArctic has a major role to play in connecting peoples of the North.

Thematic Network on Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity from UArctic on Vimeo.

Tuija Turunen (University of Lapland) is the lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity. She speaks about the transdisciplinary approach of UArctic and how it can help Northern communities.