Dear Colleagues, The University of the Arctic is interested in understanding the extent to which UArctic members and other universities and organizations are offering Arctic studies courses and degree programs jointly across two or more institutions. We also want to understand the barriers to and supports needed for developing and offering joint educational programs. And, finally, we want to highlight best practices in collaboratively delivering Arctic studies programs.

The survey results will be used to support UArctic's efforts to grow and strengthen offerings for our students, and will provide a baseline so we can evaluate our progress. We will share the results of this survey both within the UArctic community and more broadly with policymakers and educators outside of the network, and hope this will generate more collaborations and excitement about the work.

We would appreciate you completing this survey for those joint courses or programs you can speak to, and sharing it with other colleagues who may have other programs and courses to include.

The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JTJCNY6

If you have any questions, please contact Diane Hirshberg at dbhirshberg@alaska.edu.

Thank you for your time in completing this survey and supporting our efforts!