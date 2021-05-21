The UArctic Congress was organized 15-18 May online from Reykjavik. The sessions consisted of short presentations and round table discussions between the participants and the audience.

The first Teacher Education Thematic Network session kicked off with the title Pedagogical practices of educational institutions in the Arctic regions: adaptation and identity of young people, with interesting variety perspectives to the theme on Monday 17th. On the same day Teacher Development in the North-Perspectives for Teacher Education for Indigenous Language, Diversity, and Equity in the North session brought panelists from all over Arctic together to discuss the issues. On the final congress day, Teaching and Learning for a Sustainable North: examining structural, geographical, linguistic and cultural challenges caught the panelist into deep and inspiring discussions, which was fruitful. The last session is connected to the book, that EICN project group is currently working on.

The congress was successful and combined interesting and high-class program with the experts of their fields.