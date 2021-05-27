For three decades, Professor Jeffrey Welker, Ph.D., in University Of Alaska Anchorage's Department of Biological Sciences and the inaugural University of the Arctic research chair, has been thinking about, studying and running research programs focused on water and its vital role in the ecological sciences of the North.

Jeffrey Welker co-authored and published the results of two water-related studies with a pair of his former Fulbright postdoctoral fellows, Dr. Agata Buchwal and Dr. Hannah Bailey, who spent several years at University of Alaska Anchorage. Currently, Buchwal is a faculty member in Poland and Bailey is a postdoctoral fellow with the University of Oulu. While each study focused on two separate Arctic water issues, one on vegetation and the other on precipitation in the Arctic, both studies had one common denominator: sea ice.

The studies discovered that the simultaneous warming of the North and declining sea ice in the Arctic is setting off a chain reaction with global consequences for animals, plants and people who inhabit the world’s most northern regions.

