Take part in the EU-funded virtual seminar "The EU’s Arctic influence: Presentation of a report on the EU actions affecting the Arctic" on 17 June, 2021, 14:30-17:00 (CET) .

The seminar will present a report prepared in relation to the project “Overview of EU actions in the Arctic and their impact”. The study considers a broad range of ways in which EU policies affect the Arctic and influence the EU’s environmental footprint and economic presence in the region. During the study the EU’s environmental and economic Arctic impact has been considered, relevant policies have been identified and analysed as well as policy options for strengthening the EU Arctic approach have been proposed.

The report has been written by a team of experts led by Prof. Timo Koivurova.

The seminar will include the presentation of the study, commentaries from Arctic stakeholders as well as insights into the current stage of developing the new EU’s policy towards the Arctic, to which the report is to contribute.

In order to register for the Seminar please enter the below link, click "Arctic Register Form"fill the data required and click "REGISTER": https://eprd.pl/en/arctic/arctic-seminar/

Please kindly note that the deadline to register is Monday, the 14th of June, CoB.

Contacts for this event are:

Mr Timo Koivurova, the project Team Leader (timo.koivurova@ulapland.fi)

Mr Adam Stępień, Senior Expert (adam.stepien@ulapland.fi)

Mrs. Ilona Juszczakiewicz (seminar_arcticproject_fpi-lot2@eprd.pl, i.juszczakiewicz@eprd.pl), on behalf of EPRD, the consortium leader implementing the project "Overview of EU actions in the Arctic and their impact".