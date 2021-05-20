Researchers from Russia, Finland, Norway and Canada made several presentations:
- Hilde Faerevik (SINTEF Digital, Norway): "Health effects of cold exposure in different occupations";
- Dominic Gagnon (Laurentian University, Canada): "Human skeletal oxygen transport and metabolism during work in the cold: recent advances";
- Sirkka Rissanen (Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, Finland): "Use of respirators in the cold";
- Juha Oksa, Satu Manttari (Työterveyslaitos, Finland): "Working in the cold: muscular strain in meat cutting work";
- Yana Korneeva (NArFU, Russia): "Professional performance of fly-in-fly-out industrial workers in the Arctic";
- Natalya Simonova, Lyudmila Gubaidulina (MSU, Russia): "The Ministry of Emergency Situations rescuers' personal reliability and professional success";
- Anna Yuryeva, Anastasia Korneeva (NArFU, Russia): "The loggers' job stress and working capacity during fly-in period in the Far North".
The overall objective of the Thematic Network on Working in the Arctic is to develop a global partnership of educational and scientific organizations in the North for study and support of human working capacities in the Arctic.
Learn more and join: https://www.uarctic.org/organization/thematic-networks/working-in-the-arctic/