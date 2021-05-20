Researchers from the Northern (Arctic) Federal University - members of the UArctic T hematic Network on Working in the Arctic - will join the research and educational marine expedition "Arctic Floating University 2021" to study the dynamics of the functional states of the expedition participants in the high-latitude Arctic.

The Arctic Floating University is an annual research and educational marine expedition that brings together students, early-career and experienced researchers, and lecturers to explore the Arctic. For scientists, the expedition provides an opportunity to conduct research in the high-latitude Arctic, and for students it is a unique educational program which includes an interdisciplinary course of lectures and practical exercises conducted by experienced researchers.

In 2021, the expedition is carried out as part of the Year of Science and Technology in Russia, the Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023 and with the support of the R&D center "Russian Arctic: New Materials, Technologies and Research Methods".

Organizers: Northern (Arctic) Federal University, Northern Directorate for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring. Expedition partners and sponsors: Norilsk Nickel, Government of the Arkhangelsk Region, Russian Arctic National Park, Russian Geographical Society.

Expedition dates: June 10 - June 30, 2021 (duration - 20 days).

Expedition route: Arkhangelsk - Cape Zhelaniya (Novaya Zemlya) - about. Graham Bell (Franz Josef Land) - Fr. Heiss (Franz Josef Land) - Fr. Hooker (Franz Josef Land) - Fr. Northbrook (Franz Josef Land) - Arkhangelsk.

As part of the Thematic Network activities, two NArFU researchers will join the expedition to conduct the study of the dynamics of the functional states of the expedition participants during the expedition trip and their individual psychological characteristics, contributing to successful adaptation to the conditions of the high-latitude Arctic.

This study is carried out within the research program "Research of the adaptive mechanisms of the human body to the conditions of the high-latitude Arctic, including in the conditions of shift work".

The study will include daily monitoring using psychophysiological equipment and psychological techniques according to objective and subjective parameters. Psychological diagnostics of the individual psychological characteristics of the expedition participants, contributing to their successful adaptation, will be carried out using psychophysiological equipment and methods of psychological testing and questioning.