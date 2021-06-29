The Sea Ice Prediction Network–Phase 2 ( SIPN2 ) announces the release of the 2021 June Sea Ice Outlook (SIO) report . The Sea Ice Outlook, managed by the SIPN2 Project Team , provides an open process for those interested in Arctic sea ice to share predictions and ideas. The monthly reports contain a variety of perspectives—from advanced numerical models to qualitative perspectives from citizen scientists. The Outlook is not an operational forecast.

For the 2021 June report, 38 contributions were received that included pan-Arctic predictions. Of those contributions, eight also included predictions for pan-Antarctic, seven included predictions for the Alaska Region, and 14 submitted September mean sea-ice extent anomalies. This report includes new discussions on Arctic sea-ice extent anomalies, SIO contributor motivations, and the emerging pattern in the Sea Ice Outlooks.

For the pan-Arctic, the median June Outlook value for September 2021 sea-ice extent is 4.37 million square kilometers, with quartiles of 4.07 and 4.61 million square kilometers.The median is close to the 2020 June Outlook, of 4.33 million square kilometers. The observed 2020 September sea-ice extent was 3.92 million square kilometers.

To access the report, go to:

2021 Sea Ice Outlook June Report

For questions, contact:

Betsy Turner-Bogren, ARCUS

Email: betsy@arcus.org