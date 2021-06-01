The Arctic Frontiers Science is focusing on both fundamental and solution-oriented research with strong impact, which addresses growing societal challenges and needs in the Arctic region. Arctic Frontiers Science is developed with the guidance of the Strategic Science Committee of Arctic Frontiers.

Arctic Frontiers Science 2022 will take place on 31 January – 3 February 2022. As of now, we consider a hybrid conference solution with an in-person conference in Tromsø and a possibility of digital participation. Arctic Frontiers will host five science sessions:

Session 1 – Pan-Arctic Infrastructure Development

Session 2 – Food from the Ocean and Ocean Science for Sustainable Development – Bridging the UN Decades

Session 3 – Arctic Coasts in Transition

Session 4 – The Arctic, ocean conflicts, and pathways to sustainability

Session 5 – Experiences from the science-policy interface in the Arctic

On behalf of the Arctic Frontiers Session Committees, we have great pleasure in inviting you to submit one or more

abstracts to any of the five sessions.

The abstract submission system will be open in June. The abstract submission deadline is 1 September 2021.

More information here.