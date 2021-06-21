Under a poetic main theme of “The Blue Earth, from the Poles, through the Law”, the symposium will have several focused sessions to promote discussion oriented academic conference (see below).

Please read the description for each session when submitting your abstracts and choose the one most relevant for your abstract.

Polar governance under the Anthropocene

Policy-law-science nexus in the polar regions

The role of laws for the people in polar regions

Environmental protection and sustainable development in the polar regions

Challenges in ocean governance for the changing poles

The Planning Committee encourages a focused discussion in seminars and panels under a session addressing both Arctic and Antarctic perspectives together, but submissions covering broader topics and dealing with methodologies are also welcomed under each session. Please kindly note, the Planning Committee reserves its right to request further information and/or abstracts before making its decision.

The deadline for abstracts is August 2, 2021.

More information here.

Visit the 14th Polar Law Symposium website here.