Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and after careful consultation with KMI and UArctic, KMI have made the regretful decision to call off the physical gathering of the Korea Arctic Academy in Busan and replace it by an online course. The 7th Korea Arctic Academy will begin on August 18 and end on August 31.
The Program will include online lectures on Arctic issues (given by international and Korean experts from Arctic related organizations and research institutions in Korea.
Please submit a CV (should include email address, study program, institution) and a motivation letter (approx. 600 words/1 page) in one file to isabelle.guissard@uit.no by 15 July 2021.
Requirements to applicants
- The student should be registered at an UArctic member institution in an Arctic State for an academic degree
- The student should have finished their second year of Bachelor study
- The student is motivated to actively participate and to enhance understanding of the Arctic and Korea
Course framework at a glance:
|
Date
|
2021. 8. 18. – 31.
|
Price
|
FREE
|
Organizer
|
Korea Maritime Institute and UArctic
|
Course content/Topics
|
Arctic-Governance, Policy, Science, International Cooperation, Indigenous Peoples, Tourism, Resources, Climate Change
|
Level
|
Introductory
|
Language
|
English
|
Course Type
|
Self-paced on your time
|
Course Format
|
Combination of lectures, real-time conference and Student Workshop
|
Course Completion Requirements
|
Attending over the 80% of online lectures, Participating online conference at least once, Completing Student Workshop
|
Reward
|
Providing the $500 Online gift Card to the 5 outstanding students
|
Note
|
All students who complete the course will receive a KAA welcome Kit and a Certificate of Completion.
Admitted students will receive further information on lectures and other practicalities in early August.
If you have questions, please contact: isabelle.guissard@uit.no