UArctic and Korea Maritime Institute (KMI) are pleased to announce an opportunity for students from UArctic member institutions located in the 8 Arctic States to participate in the 7 th Korea Arctic Academy online course together with students from Korean universities.

Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and after careful consultation with KMI and UArctic, KMI have made the regretful decision to call off the physical gathering of the Korea Arctic Academy in Busan and replace it by an online course. The 7th Korea Arctic Academy will begin on August 18 and end on August 31.

The Program will include online lectures on Arctic issues (given by international and Korean experts from Arctic related organizations and research institutions in Korea.

Please submit a CV (should include email address, study program, institution) and a motivation letter (approx. 600 words/1 page) in one file to isabelle.guissard@uit.no by 15 July 2021.

Requirements to applicants

The student should be registered at an UArctic member institution in an Arctic State for an academic degree

The student should have finished their second year of Bachelor study

The student is motivated to actively participate and to enhance understanding of the Arctic and Korea

Course framework at a glance:

Date 2021. 8. 18. – 31. Price FREE Organizer Korea Maritime Institute and UArctic Course content/Topics Arctic-Governance, Policy, Science, International Cooperation, Indigenous Peoples, Tourism, Resources, Climate Change Level Introductory Language English Course Type Self-paced on your time Course Format Combination of lectures, real-time conference and Student Workshop Course Completion Requirements Attending over the 80% of online lectures, Participating online conference at least once, Completing Student Workshop Reward Providing the $500 Online gift Card to the 5 outstanding students Note All students who complete the course will receive a KAA welcome Kit and a Certificate of Completion.

Admitted students will receive further information on lectures and other practicalities in early August.

If you have questions, please contact: isabelle.guissard@uit.no