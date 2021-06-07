It shows how older people are constructed as being on the margins of digitalization by researchers, older people themselves, the media, and their wider societal contexts. The dissertation outlines several implications for digital inclusion practice and policy, addressing the potential exclusionary effects of digitalization.
On the margins of digitalization: The social construction of older people and the Internet
Päivi Rasi
