In her dissertation, the University of Lapland member of the Thematic Network on Ageing and Gender in the Arctic Päivi Rasi examines the social construction of older people’s relationship with the Internet in terms of their Internet use, non-use, and digital competences.

It shows how older people are constructed as being on the margins of digitalization by researchers, older people themselves, the media, and their wider societal contexts. The dissertation outlines several implications for digital inclusion practice and policy, addressing the potential exclusionary effects of digitalization.

On the margins of digitalization: The social construction of older people and the Internet

Päivi Rasi

Publications of the University of Eastern Finland

Dissertations in Social Sciences and Business Studies; 248

ISBN 978-952-61-3786-5 (printed work)

ISBN 978-952-61-3787-2 (PDF)

Open Access PDF

UEF_Vaitoskirja_NO_248_Paivi_Rasi_YHKA