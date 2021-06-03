The Svalbard Integrated Arctic Earth Observing System (SIOS) invites registration for the SIOS Online Conference on Earth Observation and Remote Sensing Applications in Svalbard. This conference will convene 8-10 June 2021 . There is no registration fee for this conference.

The aim of this online conference is to:

Review the state-of-the-art Earth Observation (EO)/Remote Sensing (RS)/Geoinformatics (GI) applications in Svalbard;

Promote the PhD students, postdocs, researchers, senior scientists, and academicians to contribute actively in the SIOS's special issue on EO/RS/GI; and

Provide social experience to the Svalbard scientific community during the pandemic time.

The conference will consist of around 50 talks with seven keynote speakers, alongside a dedicated session for Early Career Researchers (ECRs) to present their work. Organizers will also host an open session of the Remote Sensing Working Group (RSWG) meeting, where participants can get involved in discussions on the working group activities.

Organizers will also be hosting dedicated social sessions, including a Svalbard quiz (jointly organized by the EGU Cryosphere, Oceans, and Atmospheric Sciences Divisions) and a Gathertown event. To join the Gathertown, please express your interest in the registration process. You will receive additional information on how to join later.

For more information and to register, go to:

Event webpage

For questions, contact:

Shridhar Jawak

Email: remotesensing@sios-svalbard.org