The online workshop will be held on 16-17 August 2021 . On 16 August the workshop will be at 08.30-16.00 (UTC +2), and on 17 August it will be at 08.30-12.00 (UTC +2). The workshop times are in UTC +2 (Swedish time) - please check your local time! The workshop is open for all to participate, and the participation is free of charge.

The workshop "Árran and Uvssot: Contents and visions for future Sámi education" is the last one in series of three workshops, organised by project Indigenous Pedagogy in Teacher Education (IPED). The workshop will focus on the future aspects, challenges and contents of Sámi education at different educational levels. This workshop pays special attention to the ways in which educational programs and institutions can address and solve issues and challenges having to do with 1) the creation of adequate and relevant content that can contribute to future development of Sámi education and demands of learners in minority and majority contexts 2) the need to increase Sámi linguistic and cultural knowledge, 3) the threats, possibilities and potential solutions that follow from changes in demography and society.

