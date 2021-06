On behalf of the Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (APECS), the APECS Russia project group has organized a workshop for the International Congress of Arctic Social Sciences (ICASS) conference on the topic of Intergenerational Scientific and Indigenous Knowledge Exchange.

In this workshop, panelists and attendees will have the opportunity to consider and discuss diverse forms of education and what role they should play in mediating between senior/elder knowledge keepers and youth. The event will take place on June 18th at 8AM GMT through the APECS Zoom platform and will be available to conference participants as well as APECS membership.

Register for free here.