The Arctic Sciences Section of the National Science Foundation (NSF) is recruiting a Program Officer under the Intergovernmental Personnel Act (IPA). These are one-year appointments not to exceed four years.

Program officers are expected to have a PhD plus six years of experience. Duties include administering the NSF peer review process for scientific proposals.

Specifically, the Arctic Sciences Section is seeking a program officer who, in addition to having a scientific background in a research field relevant to the Arctic, has expertise in building collaborations between western researchers and Indigenous communities. Desirable candidates will have demonstrated success in effective communication that bridges western and Indigenous ways of knowing and will understand the cultural diversity within Alaska and across the Arctic.

Among other program management responsibilities, the program officer will conduct outreach and manage proposals in response to the Dear Colleague Letter: Potential Support for Community Hubs for Collaborations between NSF-funded Researchers and Arctic Residents.

Interested applicants should provide their curriculum vitae (CV) to Renee Crain at rcrain@nsf.gov. CVs will be accepted until the position is filled.

Application deadline: 15 July 2021

For more information, go to:

Position description

For questions, contact:

Renee Crain