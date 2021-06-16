The Sea Ice Prediction Network-Phase 2 ( SIPN2 ) announces the upcoming webinar, Prospects for Improved Regional Predictions of Arctic Sea Ice, that will be presented by Mitch Bushuk at the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL).

The webinar will provide an overview of a newly developed dynamical seasonal prediction system and its performance in predicting regional Arctic sea-ice conditions.

The one-hour webinar will be held on Tuesday, 13 July 2021, starting at:

9:00 a.m. (AKDT), 10:00 a.m. (PDT), 11:00 a.m. (MDT) 12:00 p.m. (CDT), 1:00 p.m. (EDT), and 7:00 p.m. (CEDT).

Registration is required

Please Register Here

Webinar Abstract:

The rapid decline of Arctic sea ice and the implications for a broad array of stakeholders have spurred a decade of research activity into sea ice predictability and prediction. In this talk, Mitch Bushuk will introduce a newly developed dynamical seasonal prediction system, GFDL-SPEAR, and assess the performance of this system for regional sea ice predictions. He will discuss the key physical sources of Arctic sea ice predictability, routes to improving sea ice predictions, and fundamental limits on prediction skill. Advancing dynamical Arctic sea ice prediction capabilities will require coordinated efforts between the modeling, observational, and data assimilation communities.

Futher Information

For questions, contact:

Betsy Turner-Bogren, ARCUS

Email: betsy@arcus.org