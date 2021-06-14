The summer school program is organized in collaboration with our partner Hokkaido University (Japan). The Japanese professors will present a series of lectures on Snow Simulation, Creation of Snow and Ice Tourism in Japan and Thermal Inspection for Retrofit of Historical Building, and participate in round table discussions as experts in Cold climate tourism. Check the program for more details.

The Summer School is organized to offer 4 ECTS (72 academic hours), targeting an audience of Bachelor and Master and PhD with a background in architecture. The program will be organized in distance learning mode (MS Teams/Zoom platform).

Participation in the Summer School provides young architects with a unique opportunity to have a virtual trip to the Arctic, to get acquainted with peculiarities of the Arctic architecture and develop an ecological tourist complex for the Arctic conditions.

The first part of the program (2 days) is theoretical. It includes several lectures and virtual tours that will allow you to see unique objects of nature, architecture and other tourist attractions of the Arctic. Lecturers with many years of experience and young researchers of SPbGASU will tell about the experimental and implemented projects of residential and public buildings in the Arctic, peculiarities of the Arctic architecture and the relevance of developing a system of eco-tourism complexes in the Arctic.

The second part is practical (8 days). It will consist of three workshops where participants, under the guidance of the Summer School teachers, will develop the architectural projects of an eco-friendly tourist complex and a residential tourist module and will design the architectural environment. At the end of the course students will present their results at a round table with the participation of experts.

The work will be organized in 3 teams for 3 different design locations on Kola Peninsula:

basic city (Kirovsk)

local settlement (Teriberka)

national park (Russian Arctic National park)

Application deadline is June 20, 2021.

Apply here.

Summer School Manager - Aleksandra Eremeeva, PhD in Architecture, Associate Professor of SPbGASU. E-mail: arch.eremeeva@gmail.com