The 2 nd World Forum on Climate Justice will be held online on 21-23 September 2021. The key themes recognise the need to incorporate climate justice into global climate governance and the post-COVID-19 recovery.

The Forum will take place just two months before global leaders meet in the city for the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Conference on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Taking place fully online, the World Forum will have a far greater reach and be accessible to delegates from around the world.

The Forum will have two leading themes:



1. Climate Justice & COP26

On the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, we need to assess whether and how the global climate governance community can reduce the inequities and injustices of climate change across the planet by enabling a healthy and just transition to a low-carbon economy.



2. Climate Justice & COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all aspects of social life, with significant consequences for climate resilience, vulnerability, adaptation and mitigation at global, national and local levels. What can we learn from the pandemic in the pursuit of climate justice, and has the pandemic affected the lived experiences of climate change and the ability to deliver sustainable climate solutions?



Cross cutting sub themes for attendees to consider will include, but are not exclusive to:

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Gender Equality and Human Rights

Climate-just Transformations, including Just Transition, Clean Energy, and Clean Transport

Equitable Resilience and Adaptation, Climate justice-based Solutions

Climate Finance

Eradicating Poverty and the Right to Development

Climate Justice Education, Knowledge Exchange, Training and Capacity Building

Climate-related Challenges to Health and Wellbeing; Physical and Mental health

Climate-related Migration and Displacement

For more information, visit the Forum website.