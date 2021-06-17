The UArctic Law Thematic Network , in collaboration with the Northern Institute for Environmental and Minority Law (NIEM) of the Arctic Centre of the University of Lapland , has organized a session at the 10 th International Congress of Arctic Social Sciences 2021 (ICASS-X) held in Arkhangelsk, Russia on June 15-19, 2021.

The session titled “Traditional food systems in the Arctic in response to the transformation of Social-Ecological System” was held on 16 June 2021. The session attracted five outstanding presentations by scholars from Canada, Finland, and Russia. The issues that the session highlighted were as follows: digitalization of reindeer husbandry as a high-tech business in the Russian North as contributory to the promotion of food security; community-led food resilience integrating learning from the Indigenous knowledge-keepers; sustainable harvesting, hunting practices, and sharing of food amongst communities in response to changing societies and landscapes; designating the Arctic as a food laboratory; and the understanding of the food security of the Siberian Indigenous Peoples in response to the impacts of climate change. Research professor Kamrul Hossain – the leader of the UArctic Law Thematic Network – has chaired the session.