The session titled “Traditional food systems in the Arctic in response to the transformation of Social-Ecological System” was held on 16 June 2021. The session attracted five outstanding presentations by scholars from Canada, Finland, and Russia. The issues that the session highlighted were as follows: digitalization of reindeer husbandry as a high-tech business in the Russian North as contributory to the promotion of food security; community-led food resilience integrating learning from the Indigenous knowledge-keepers; sustainable harvesting, hunting practices, and sharing of food amongst communities in response to changing societies and landscapes; designating the Arctic as a food laboratory; and the understanding of the food security of the Siberian Indigenous Peoples in response to the impacts of climate change. Research professor Kamrul Hossain – the leader of the UArctic Law Thematic Network – has chaired the session.
The UArctic Law Thematic Network at the 10th ICASS Conference
Thu, Jun 17, 2021
The UArctic Law Thematic Network, in collaboration with the Northern Institute for Environmental and Minority Law (NIEM) of the Arctic Centre of the University of Lapland, has organized a session at the 10th International Congress of Arctic Social Sciences 2021 (ICASS-X) held in Arkhangelsk, Russia on June 15-19, 2021.